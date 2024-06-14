Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading 10% Higher

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 115,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 67,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

