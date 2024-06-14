Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 42,367 shares.The stock last traded at $54.53 and had previously closed at $55.23.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $789.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

