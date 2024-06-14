Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.99

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 654506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 224,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.