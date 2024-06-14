Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 14th (APTO, AWH, AZZ, CLLS, CNHI, CTLT, CTOS, CVV, DIT, DLA)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 14th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Aptose Biosciences Inc alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTR Global began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI). They issued a positive rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.