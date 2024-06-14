IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Up 129.4% in May

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the May 15th total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
IO Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ IOBT remained flat at $1.28 during trading on Thursday. 34,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. IO Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.46.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at IO Biotech
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,785,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 987,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of IO Biotech from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IO Biotech
IO Biotech Company Profile
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IO Biotech
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.