iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $124.07 and last traded at $123.91, with a volume of 240730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.33.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.