iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $124.07 and last traded at $123.91, with a volume of 240730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

