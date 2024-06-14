iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 14.1% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.24% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $35,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,581,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IUSG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.05. The company had a trading volume of 379,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,767. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $127.17.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

