iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in May

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ USXF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.78. 28,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,046. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189,978 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,016,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 37,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.