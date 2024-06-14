iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in May

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ USXF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.78. 28,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,046. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
