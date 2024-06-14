iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 16.6% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

