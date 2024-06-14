iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Acquired by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 192.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IBDW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 183,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

