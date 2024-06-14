Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $214.00 Average PT from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
Shares of JLL stock opened at $204.64 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $209.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.40.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
