Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $214.00 Average PT from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after buying an additional 443,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,260,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,259,000 after buying an additional 53,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,506,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $204.64 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $209.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

