Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $209.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

