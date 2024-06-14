Joseph Chillura Sells 10,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Chillura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00.

NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

