JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.78. 6,599,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,154,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

