JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 249.4% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JGLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JGLO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. 36,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $62.17.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

