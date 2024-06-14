JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 347,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 108,684 shares.The stock last traded at $40.55 and had previously closed at $40.93.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $805.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,438,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,567,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,945 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,425,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,392.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 238,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 222,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 203,055 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.