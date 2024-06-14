Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $22.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kanzhun Stock Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,023,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,376,000 after buying an additional 216,558 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,050,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after buying an additional 581,094 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 117,663 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Research analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.