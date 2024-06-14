Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

KPTI opened at $1.02 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 231,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $219,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,282,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 561,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,970 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

