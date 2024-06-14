Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $4,503,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,375,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,124,105.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $57.61. 1,359,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,232. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Barclays raised their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 100.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Kellanova by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 9.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 401,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after buying an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

