KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE KREF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 302,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,623. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $643.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

