Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 672,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Korn Ferry

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.