Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 672,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

