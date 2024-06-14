Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Position Increased by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Ladder Capital worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

View Our Latest Report on LADR

Ladder Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.