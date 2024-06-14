Largo (NYSE:LGO) Shares Up 0.5%

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.97. 84,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 78,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Largo from $4.70 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Largo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Largo

Largo Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $126.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Largo Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Largo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Largo by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Largo in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Largo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.