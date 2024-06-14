Lifesci Capital Upgrades Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) to “Strong-Buy”

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of DNTH opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

