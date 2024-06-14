Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,728,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561,637 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 9.65% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $309,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,993,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,320 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,166,000 after acquiring an additional 901,861 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,517,000 after acquiring an additional 427,320 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.35. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

