Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of LGF-A opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

