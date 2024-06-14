Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,486 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Liquidia by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 357,756 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.43. 603,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,138. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $192,466.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,623.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,576. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

