Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.060-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.5 million. Lovesac also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.06-$1.59 EPS.

Shares of LOVE opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.86. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Keith R. Siegner acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith R. Siegner purchased 4,800 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $99,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

