Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.54.

LUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$14.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.85. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,534 shares of company stock worth $439,992 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

