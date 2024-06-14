Madison Avenue Partners LP Buys 33,168 Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the period. Indivior accounts for approximately 0.2% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings in Indivior were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,011,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 345,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 316,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,657.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

