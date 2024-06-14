Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.10

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 2600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Madison Pacific Properties Trading Up 7.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.85, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.11 million for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 108.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

