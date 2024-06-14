Madison Wealth Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,751. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.29.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

