Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.43. 73,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,485. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

