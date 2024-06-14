Madison Wealth Partners Inc Invests $359,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $46.12. 12,054,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,073,140. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

