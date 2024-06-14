Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 5,834 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.34. 10,509,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,151,548. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

