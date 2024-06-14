Madison Wealth Partners Inc Takes $204,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 199.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,829,000 after buying an additional 321,356 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 470.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 191.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 66,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $4,744,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,858. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.26, a PEG ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $390.71.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

