Madison Wealth Partners Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.45% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,550,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 835,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,213,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 778,342 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 901,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 789,965 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 630,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 55,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,714,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMU traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.03. 220,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

