Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.0 days.
Meliá Hotels International Price Performance
SMIZF remained flat at $8.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $8.54.
Meliá Hotels International Company Profile
