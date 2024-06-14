MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Trading 2.1% Higher

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.60. 96,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 226,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $77.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

