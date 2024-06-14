Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Purchased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Merus worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Merus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 30.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 180,397 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,885,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merus

In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $422,232.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $792,792. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Merus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,693. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

