MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $58.27 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $331.35 million and $10.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $58.27 or 0.00088341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,963.43 or 1.00002524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012554 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 59.99992831 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $10,974,829.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

