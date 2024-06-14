MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 146.6% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 912,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 389,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 86,927 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5,898.7% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49,549 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 5,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

