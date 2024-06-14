Michelle D. Wilson Sells 39,309 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of BOWL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. 393,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,529. Bowlero Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $337.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.45 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 330.46%. Research analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 193,801 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Bowlero by 6.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,646,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after acquiring an additional 205,902 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bowlero by 10.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 275,525 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $4,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

