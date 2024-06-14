MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Down to $28.89

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $26.89. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 630 shares traded.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Stories
