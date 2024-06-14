MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 2.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,531.96 and last traded at $1,515.55. 466,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,896,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,483.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,890.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,012.40.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,427.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,050.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.27 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $72,979,443. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

