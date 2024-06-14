Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Sells $765,704.88 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,964 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $765,704.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,892.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 251,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 99,267 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 787.7% in the third quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 74,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,830 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,869,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

