Mithaq Capital SPC Increases Stock Position in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Mithaq Capital SPC raised its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,711 shares during the quarter. Tremor International accounts for about 1.0% of Mithaq Capital SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mithaq Capital SPC owned 0.99% of Tremor International worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Tremor International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

TRMR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 63,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Tremor International Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.23 million, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

