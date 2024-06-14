MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $160.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $135.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $138.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

