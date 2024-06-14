Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $407.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MOH

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $15,139,000. Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $308.16 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $269.67 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.63. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.