MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Up 2.1%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $222.84 and last traded at $222.84. 220,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,490,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Tigress Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.11.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.95 and a 200 day moving average of $380.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

